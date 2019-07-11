Yana Solomko in honor of his birthday published archival photos with mom

The singer celebrated her birthday.

Яна Соломко в честь своего дня рождения опубликовала архивное фото с мамой

Yesterday his birthday celebrated Yana Solomko, reports storinka.com.ua. It is interesting that in this day the star decided to congratulate… your mom, because she is the artist owes its life.

“Mom, happy birthday to us!!! Thank you for life! Thanks for all that we had and what we didn’t! Mom, thank you that you gave birth to me at such date 7.07,” wrote Ian in the personal microblog, by publishing archival photo with his mother.

