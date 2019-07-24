Yana Solomko said subscribers to numerous questions about pregnancy
July 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Recently in the blog, the singer appeared a video in which she plays sports with his daughter Kira. To charge the actress chose a comfortable leggings and loose t-shirt, which added volume in the abdomen. Seemed to mind that the girl in position and soon a second time become a mother.
Not surprisingly, soon in the comments have questions about pregnancy. But once Ian was exerting to refute all the talk, noting:
“If anything, I’m not pregnant — just a t-shirt!” — posted by Yana Solomko under the video.
Loading...