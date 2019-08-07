Yanina Sokolova presented a teaser of the film “I, Nina” (VIDEO)
Defeating cancer, TV presenter and actress Yanina Sokolova began to realize the dream is a multimedia project linking a movie, a book and a video. Its purpose is to change the attitude of society to people with cancer and cancer patients themselves. August 6 on the YouTube channel anchorwoman has published the first teaser of the film “I, Nina,” where he played a major role.
We have successfully completed the pitching of Goskino of Ukraine! Friends, we thank everyone who has helped and will help us make the film “I, Nina,” a reality. We very much believe in this project. And do it with great love. Today I will show You the first teaser, edited by us with the history of Odessa film which we have shot thanks to your support! – said the presenter on his Facebook page.
The film is based on true events and revolves around a successful journalist Nina, which was diagnosed with cancer. She’s getting surgery to remove internal female organs, which conducts Alexander’s oncologist — a young doctor with international experience. It becomes for Nina the closest person, the fulcrum and symbol of recovery.
Earlier in interview to “KP” in Ukraine,” Sokolovsky told that the picture will not cause dejected, negativity and sadness.
— A story about happiness, about love, about the huge power that gave me this disease. It’s a love triangle between doctor, patient and her husband. A very beautiful story. The frontman of the group “druga Rika” Valery harchishin will play my husband, he is a very dear friend of mine, who, in fact, watched all the time for my illness. And Valeria Khodos – a top Ukrainian actress will play a doctor. Well, I play myself — admitted Ioannina.
Sokolov was diagnosed at the end of 2018. According to the presenter, for seven months she had to undergo 30 radiation treatments and four chemotherapy, losing hair, eyebrows, eyelashes, and the two bodies, but not to lose yourself.
Ioannina 35. She worked in television for more than 19 years. Ukrainian viewers Sokolova known as an actress and TV presenter of popular shows. In 2018 Ioannina has launched its YouTube-project “an Evening with Yanina Sokolova”, where it makes fun of the fake news in the media.