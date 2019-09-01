Yanina Sokolova zatrolili moronic stuffing “DNR”
Famous Ukrainian journalist Yanina Sokolova bright defeated the fake terrorists “DNR” that in the occupied territories allegedly come the Ukrainians slaves.
Sokolov gave trolling hard in his live show “an Evening with Yanina Sokolova” (to see the video, dockrillia the page to the end).
The journalist was amazed, the Russians genuinely believe in such moronic stuffing.
“And now I appeal to the millions of Russians who believe in this x*ynyu. I take this opportunity to invite you to Ukraine to the largest slave market in Odessa. At 7 km 146 container, ask Janina. There I have a choice! Ay! The miners of Donetsk, Luhansk, Lviv, starving Russian language teacher, trainers bullfinches, boys for the crucifixion, pyrophoric pensioner, witnesses Yarosh, ihtamnety ordinary and zombie hunters”. Yanina Sokolova