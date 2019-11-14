Yanukovych ridiculed in a witty caricature and compared with Bolivian President
The President of Bolivia, Evo Morales against the backdrop of unrest in the country announced the resignation and tried to run, as it previously did Ukrainian President-the fugitive Victor Yanukovych.
It tells FOLK the TRUTH, witty caricature for this reason, the author of which is a well-known artist Sergey Elkin, appeared on the Facebook page of Deutsche Welle.
“What could be more common in the former leaders of such different countries as Bolivia and Ukraine,” reads the caption to a caricature, which is a quote by a famous shippingo masterpiece “Creation of Adam” by Michelangelo Buonarroti.
We will note, earlier it became known that Yanukovych, who fled Ukraine in 2014, intends to return. His lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said that protection ex-the President conducts a series of actions that would give the fugitive the possibility of returning home.
We will remind, the former head of special investigations of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Serhiy Gorbatyuk accused the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Andrey Bogdan that he demanded to stop the investigation of the crimes of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage.