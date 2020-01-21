Yaremchuk injury was more serious than expected (photo)
Forward Belgian “Gent” and the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk was operated on in Antwerp. After surgery, the striker shared a photo of the chamber in your Instagram, signing him the following encouraging words:
“I will return.”
We will remind, the Ukrainian in the middle of January was the Achilles injury, which at first seemed not so serious and the coaching staff “Ghent” imagined Yaremchuk enough for several weeks of rehabilitation.
Then the deadline was extended to 2-3 months.
This season, Yaremchuk spent 30 matches for “Ghent”, scoring 17 goals and giving 4 assists.
The team of Andriy Shevchenko the striker in the asset five goals in 12 matches.