Yarmolenko buried Chelsea in the London Derby (video)
Yesterday in the framework of the 32nd round of the English Premier League in London, “West ham” took his countrymen from Chelsea.
During the meeting each team once led – the guests both goals on account of the ex-Shakhtar player Willian (2:2).
In the 78th minute mentor “hammers” David Moyes threw in the battle his last active resource – Andriy Yarmolenko. And the Ukrainian won for his team it’s a London Derby.
In the 90th minute, the hosts ran in a rare second half counter attack. Michael Antonio have provided transmission Yarmolenko, who went down in the penalty area of the opponent, shook Antonio rüdiger and accurately fired into the far corner, bringing “West ham” need to fight for survival 3 points – 3:2.
The climax of the meeting
This goal was the ex-player of “Dynamo” the fourth in the current season of the Premier League.
It should be added that the Chelsea players played in shirts with a new title sponsor on the chest – brand cellular Three, the logo of which is the number 3.
And that’s the number of goals received team Frank Lampard own goal.