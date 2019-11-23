Yarmolenko did not prevent Mourinho win in his first match in charge at Tottenham
First goal scorer “spurs” under the leadership of Jose Mourinho – son Heung-Min
In the framework of the 13th round English Premier League Stadium in London hosted the London Derby between “West ham” and “Tottenham”.
Debut match Jose Mourinho led the spurs ended with the victory of Tottenham 3:2.
Andriy Yarmolenko was inert in the “West ham” and was replaced on 56 minutes, a very pissed off player of the national team of Ukraine, who left the field in the excited state.
Note that the replacement Yarmolenko had a positive impact on the game “hammers”. Losing to the point 0:3, the team of Manuel Pellegrini managed to minimize the gap in the score 2:3.
Thanks to the victory the club from North London exploded in the standings from 14th to 5th place, at least for a few hours until you will be remaining matches of the tour.
In turn, the “hammers” remained at the 16th place, with the prospect of losing one position.