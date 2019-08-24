Yarmolenko for the first time after a serious injury came at the heart of “West ham United” in an official match
Ukrainian football player Andriy Yarmolenko for the first time after a serious injury came at the heart of “West ham United” in an official match.
As reported SportArena, he played 55 minutes in the match against “Watford”. The Ukrainian team celebrated the victory with the score 3:1.
For Ukrainians this is the first time in the first team in this season – the first round match against “Manchester city” (0:5) Yarmolenko missed, and the game of the second round against “Brighton” (1:1) came on as a substitute in the 77th minute.
Yarmolenko stands for “West ham” since the summer of 2018, and last season due to injury Yarmolenko has played only 10 matches in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and making 1 assist.