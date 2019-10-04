Yarmolenko goal with a big lead in the voting fans, “West ham” to “the Best goal of the month” (video)
Andriy Yarmolenko
Goal by winger “West ham” Andrei Yarmolenko at the gate “Norwich” (2:0) in the framework of the 4th round of the English Premier League with a big lead in fan voting “hammers” “Best goal of the month”, reported on the official website of “hammers”.
Almost half of respondents (45%) gave preference to the Ukrainian goal.
The closest pursuer striker Sebastian Allais – 20%.
Add that Yarmolenko scored the first goal for the “West ham” since September of last year.