Yarmolenko is the highest-paid player, “West ham”
February 12, 2020 | Sport
Andriy Yarmolenko
Midfielder London “West ham United” and the national team of Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko receives the highest salary in the camp of “hammers”.
According to Spotrac, the salary of a 30-year-old footballer is 115 thousand pounds per week, or 5.98 million per year (7.1 million euros).
Note that in addition to the Ukrainian weekly wages, expressed in six digits, gets in “West ham” colleague Andrew in the role, the Englishman Jack Wilshire – 100 thousand
Earlier it was reported that the English club will consider the opportunity to sell Yarmolenko in the summer.
We will remind, the Ukrainian became the player INPUT in July last year.