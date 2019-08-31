Yarmolenko scored for the “West ham” for the first time since September of last year: video goals
One of the leaders of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko helped “West ham” to celebrate the success in the home match of the championship of England against “Norwich” (2:0). Ex-Dynamo recovered from severe injuries received in October of last year, took to the field in a starting lineup “hammers” and in the 56th minute doubled the advantage for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
Note that this is Andrew’s first goal in official matches since September 16 last year, when his goal helped to “West ham” to win at the stadium of Everton (3:1).
By the way, the debut season target Yarmolenko celebrated with the team doctors who helped him to quickly return to duty.
In the second season success in the Premier League allowed the “West ham” seven points to climb to fifth place in the standings.
Photo of FC “West ham”
