Yarmolenko second consecutive match scores in the English Premier League (video)
In the framework of the 7th round of the English Premier League club Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko – “West ham” met in Bournemouth with the same club.
The fight for “Vitality team” ended effective draw 2:2.
Andriy Yarmolenko
For the “hammers” scored again Yarmolenko on 10 minutes opened the scoring. The player of national team of Ukraine in the penalty area to powerfully put the back of the hosts ‘ defender Nathan ake and turn an unstoppable shot inside the far post.Draw allowed the “hammers” be placed in the standings in the zone of the Champions League at the 4th place.
Recall that in the previous round of the Premier League Yarmolenko opened the scoring in the won match against “Manchester United” (2:0).