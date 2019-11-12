Yarmolenko, Tsygankov and Stepanenko: named 11 candidates for the best goal of the year in Ukraine (video)
At the ceremony, “Football stars of Ukraine”, which will take place in Kyiv on 2 December, will call the author of the best goal in Ukrainian football, 2019.
In the first stage, the Commission headed by the Vice-President of the UAF, the famous ex-football player Oleg Protasov, identified 11 goals-candidates among the heads UPL, PFL, men’s and women’s teams. According to the results of fan voting on the page of the Ukrainian football Association in Facebook (up to 25 November, inclusive) will be called the final three and the winner will be determined by results of SMS-voting during the gala night at the NSC Olimpiyskyi.
Among the nominees for the best goal of the year were: Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine national team), Vladislav Klimenko (“Ingulets”), Serhiy sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Denys Kozhanov (FC Volyn), Joel Abu Hanna (dawn), Nadezhda Ivanchenko (women’s national team U-17), Victor Tsygankov (Ukraine national team), Ivan Glavy (“Crystal”), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar), George Chitaishvili (the national team of Ukraine U-20) and Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine national team).
Video 11 goals-applicants
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter