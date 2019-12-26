Yarmolenko will miss up to a month due to injuries of moderate severity
Andriy Yarmolenko
Winger “West ham” Andriy Yarmolenko injured adductor muscles of the thigh, according to zbirna.com.
According to preliminary data, the national team player will miss three to four weeks.
In the rich calendar Wohd Day Andrew can’t help his team in matches against the “crystal Palace”, “Lester” and “Bournemouth”, and also will miss the matches against “Gillingham” (the FA Cup), “Sheffield United” and “Everton”.
The return of the 30-year-old footballer is expected to be second round match against Leicester’s 22 Jan.
Earlier it was reported that “hammers” willing to listen to possible suggestions for Yarmolenko, who will come to him during the winter transfer window. “West ham” intend to sell the Ukrainians at least £ 18 million.