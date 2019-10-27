Yaroslav Maguchy recognized a rising star of European athletics
Ukrainian rider Yaroslav Maguchy became the winner in the nomination “Rising star” at the ceremony of awarding the best European athletes EA GoldenTracks in Tallinn.
This was reported on the website of the European athletics Association.
This season, the 18-year-old Maguchy won several medals in the high jump in major competitions. In early may of Yaroslav with a score of 1.96 m to win the “gold” on the stage of the Diamond League in Doha, becoming the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the history of the competition.
In July, she was head and shoulders above peers, winning the European championship in athletics U20 with result of 1.92 m.
In August Maguchy with a score of 1.96 m was second in the championship, losing only to Yulia Levchenko.
In September, she won the silver medal at the world Championships in athletics in Doha with a score of 2.04 meters, breaking the 33-year-old world record in the U-20 category.
Another young Ukrainian Mikhail Kokhan (hammer throw) claimed the title of rising star among men, but this award has decided to give Niklas Kaulu decathlete from Germany.