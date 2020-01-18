Yaroslav Maguchy set another world record
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Maguchy set a new Junior world record in the high jump indoors.
On Saturday she won the memorial Demjanjuk in Lviv with a score of 2.01 m. This is two centimeters to her previous achievements, established a year ago.
It is also a repetition of the record of Ukraine in the room and a new record for the memorial. For comparison, last year it won Yulia Levchenko won with a score of 196 cm
Jump Maguchy – best result of the season in the world.
Recall that in 2019 Maguchy became the champion of Europe U-20, and the youngest ever medalist of the world Championships of adults, twice breaking the Junior world record (of 2.02 m and 2.04 m).
In October Maguchy also won the award for Women’s Rising Star according to EA Golden Tracks, and in November won the Rising Star nomination at the end of the ceremony World Athletics.
Also note the 18-year-old hammer thrower Michael Kohan, who was included into the five of the best young athletes in World Athletics. The winner was Selemon Baraga from Ethiopia.