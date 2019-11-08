Yastremsky and Zavacka set personal records on the WTA tour
After the Final tournament the Women’s tennis Association (WTA), in which Elina Svitolina in the end were resigned to the winner of the previous tournament, there have been changes in the top ten of the WTA rankings.
In particular, Svitolina climbed to two lines as close as to the top five.
And Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu exchanged seats.
Lost one position Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic and Serena Williams.
The first three leaders have remained unchanged.
As for the Ukrainians, but Dayana Yastremsky has established its own record up to 22nd place.
Also Katarina Zavacka updated personal high, having reached 110 lines, but the 19-year-old volynianka can still climb higher.
The updated WTA rankings:
- (1). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) – 7851
- (2). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) – 5940
- (3). Naomi Osaka (Japan) – 5496
- (5). Simona Halep (Romania) – 5462
- (4). Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – 5192
- (8). ELINA SVITOLINA (UKRAINE) – 5075
- (6). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) – 4776
- (7). Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) – 4745
- (10). Kiki Of Bertens (Netherlands) – 4245
- (9). Serena Williams (USA) – 3935
…22 (24). Dayana Yastremsky – 1825
…70 (71). Lesya Tsurenko – 842
…89 (84). Kateryna Kozlova – 711
…110 (117). Katarina Zavacka – 593
…155 (150). Martha Kostiuk – 373
…181 (189). Angelina Kalinina – 330
…279 (234). Daria Lopatetska – 205
…299 (293). Maria Chernyshova – 189