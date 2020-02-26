Yastremsky beat the winner of the Australian Open in 2020 at the tournament in Doha (video)
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky was released in 1/8 finals of the WTA Premier 5 tournament in Doha.
19-year-old native of Odessa in two sets against the winner of the first season of the tournament “Grand slam” – Australian Open, fifth seeded Sofia Kenin – 6:3, 7:6 (7-4).
In the first set Dayan only once managed to make a break, but it was enough to win. Their games in the Ukrainian played with confidence, only twice allowing the American to come to break points.
The second batch was more fierce.
Everything was decided on a tie-break which he won 7-4 Yastremsky.
All Diana did in the match 13 aces and five double faults. The Ukrainian had a very high winning percentage on the second ball of about 60%.
In the first round Yastremsky beat Belgian Kristen Flipkens (6:2,6:4).
For the right to play in the quarterfinals Dayana will compete with another finalist of the Australian Open in 2020, Spanish Garbinie Mugurusi.