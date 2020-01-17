Yastremsky beat the winner of the Grand slam tournament and reached the final of the tournament in Adelaide
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky in the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Adelaide managed to break the resistance of the winner of the US Open championship 2019 in doubles, the representatives of Belarusian Arina Sobolenko 6:4, 7:6 (7-4).
The match lasted 1 hour and 44 minutes.
In the final, Diana will play the winner Ashleigh Barty, Daniel Collins.