Yastremsky came in the fourth round of Wimbledon
Dayana Yastremsky
Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky for the first time in his career he made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon.
19-year-old Ukrainian in the match of the third round in two sets defeated the Swiss Victoria Golubich – 7:5, 6:3, according to iSport.
Dayana at the start of the lost – 2:5. But then issued a series of five winning games in a row. Then Yastremsky has dominated on the court, bringing the game to victory with a third match point “closing” a match.
Online WTA rankings, with the release of the 1/8 finals of Wimbledon, Yastremsky came in 33rd place, ahead of another Ukrainian Lesya Tsurenko and became the second racket of Ukraine.
In the fourth round Yastremsky will play against Zhang Shuai, who in the third round in two sets against Caroline Wozniacki.
Note that the output in the 1/8 finals for Dianne – best achievement in Grand slam tournaments. This year she stopped in the third round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon for her season debut.
Earlier on Friday their way into 1/8 finals at Wimbledon scored Elina Svitolina.