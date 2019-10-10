Yastremsky confidently advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in China (video)
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, which occupies the 23rd place in the women’s world rankings, reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in the Chinese Tianjin with a prize Fund of 500 thousand dollars.
Our compatriot, met with Chinese Shuai Peng, which had once defeated (6:1, 6:4) in January of 2019 on winning the tournament in Thai Hua hin. Externally hard for Diana to win and this time, the great famine, lost opponent in just over an hour in two sets — 6:2, 6:4.
For the quarter-finals Yastremsky earned 8 898 dollars in prize money. Now she will have a meeting with a Russian woman Veronika Kudermetova (45-I), which is actually without a fight beat Zheng Saisai (38-I) — with the score 0:5 in the first set, the Chinese withdrew from the match.
Another Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova (83-I) has completed performance at the tournament in Austrian Linz, do not play the game of the second round match against 15-year-old American Corey gauff are (110-I) — in the third set with the score 2:0 in favor of the opponent Kateryna took a medical timeout, and then decided not to continue the fight.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter