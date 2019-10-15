Yastremsky defeated in Moscow the current winner of “Kremlin Cup” (video)
After completing a tour of Asia, during which young Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky (28th) participated in four tournaments in Japan and China, Ukrainian successfully started on “the Kremlin Cup”, held in Moscow, with a prize Fund of $ 1,032 million.
The rival of our compatriot in the first round was the current winner of the tournament Russian Daria Kasatkina (37-I), which Diana have never met before in official tournaments. Yastremsky very powerfully played, giving the Russian in the first set in just one game, but in the second game, conceding in the account 2:4, still broke its course and brought the fight to his final victory — 6:1, 6:4.
.@D_Yastremska knocks out defending champion Kasatkina!
Dayana for overcoming the first round guaranteed 9 420 dollars in prize money and is now awaiting a meeting with Belgian Kirsten Flipkens (120-I), beaten in your match for another Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva (93rd) — 6:3, 6:2.
Note that the best Ukrainian tennis player, the fourth racket of the world Elina Svitolina has guaranteed their participation at the Final tournament in Shenzhen, received the first seed and starts in Moscow from the second round. Her opponent will be the winner of a pair of OCE of Gills (Tunisia, 53-I) — Veronica Kudermetova (Russia, 42-I).
