Yastremsky defeated Russian in the first circle “the Kremlin Cup” (video)
October 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 28 WTA) in the first round of the tournament category Premier in Moscow “Kremlin Cup” in two sets confidently beat with the current tournament champion Darya Kasatkina of Russia (No. 37 WTA) 6:1, 6:4.
At the same time during the second set, the Ukrainian lost 2:4. But the strong-willed Diane has won 11 game in a row, which determined the final winner of the match.
In the second round Yastremsky will meet Kirsten Flipkens from Belgium (No. 120 WTA).