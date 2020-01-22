Yastremsky failed match of the second round of Australian Open (video)
Dayana Yastremsky
In the second round of the Australian Open in 2020 Dayana Yastremsky met with the ex-first racket of the world Caroline Wozniacki.
The second racket of Ukraine and the 23rd seed at the tournament lost to 29-year-old Dane in two sets with the identical account 5:7.
Diane, this week has updated his personal record in the WTA rankings, was eliminated from contention in singles.
Note that in the first set, the Ukrainian led with a score 5:1, after which Wozniacki took 6 games in a row, after recording the batch in the asset.
In the second set was a similar situation – Yastremsky was leading with advantage in three games, but were unable to save it.