Yastremsky failed match of the second round of Australian Open (video)

January 22, 2020

Ястремская провалила матч второго раунда Australian Open (видео)

Dayana Yastremsky

In the second round of the Australian Open in 2020 Dayana Yastremsky met with the ex-first racket of the world Caroline Wozniacki.

The second racket of Ukraine and the 23rd seed at the tournament lost to 29-year-old Dane in two sets with the identical account 5:7.

Diane, this week has updated his personal record in the WTA rankings, was eliminated from contention in singles.

Note that in the first set, the Ukrainian led with a score 5:1, after which Wozniacki took 6 games in a row, after recording the batch in the asset.

In the second set was a similar situation – Yastremsky was leading with advantage in three games, but were unable to save it.

