Yastremsky for the first time in his career he lost the final of the WTA tournament (video)

| January 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Ястремская впервые в карьере проиграла финал турнира WTA (видео)

Dayana Yastremsky

The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky lost to the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty in the final of the WTA tournament in Australia Adelaide 2:6, 5:7.

Before that tennis players have met once: Barty defeated Dianne last year at the competition in Miami, also in two batches.

Thus, the 19-year-old Ukrainian to Hong Kong Tennis Open, Thailand Open and the Internationaux de Strasbour failed to add a fourth career WTA title and first in the tournament series Premier.

In addition, for Yastremsky defeat in Adelaide was the first in the finals of the WTA tour.

A review of the match Barty – Yastremsky on the official WTA website.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr