Yastremsky for the first time in his career he made it to the third round of Wimbledon
July 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Dayana Yastremsky
In the second round of Wimbledon, the third racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky in a bitter three-set winner match beat 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin 7:5, 4:6, 6:3.
Thus, the 19-year-old Ukrainian repeated his best achievement in the tournament “Grand slam”, having reached the third round of Wimbledon.
In the third round Yastremsky will play against Swiss Victoria Golubich, which occupies the 81st place in WTA ranking.
Earlier in the third round of Wimbledon came Elina Svitolina.