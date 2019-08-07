Yastremsky has beaten eks-the first racket of the world at the tournament in Toronto (video)

| August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Ястремская обыграла экс-первую ракетку мира на турнире в Торонто (видео)

In the second round of the tournament on hard courts in Toronto the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (WTA 33) in two sets with the same score 7:5 defeated the ex-first racket of the world, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (WTA 39).

In the 1/8 finals Dayan will meet with American Sofia Kenin, who recently sensationally defeated the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.