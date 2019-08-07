Yastremsky has beaten eks-the first racket of the world at the tournament in Toronto (video)
August 7, 2019
In the second round of the tournament on hard courts in Toronto the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (WTA 33) in two sets with the same score 7:5 defeated the ex-first racket of the world, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (WTA 39).
In the 1/8 finals Dayan will meet with American Sofia Kenin, who recently sensationally defeated the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty.
