Yastremsky has beaten eks-the first racket of the world on the way to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Adelaide
January 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky reached the quarter-finals on hard Premiere in Adelaide, beating on the refusal of the ex-first racket of the world, the winner of Wimbledon-2018 Angelique Kerber 6:3, 2:0 (failure).
In the second game of the 9th seed Kerber asked to call on the court of the physiotherapist.
After consultation with him, the German took the decision to withdraw from the match.
In the 1/4 finals 19-year-old Ukrainian will meet with the Croat Donna Vekic.