Yastremsky has updated his personal record in the WTA rankings
January 20, 2020
Dayana Yastremsky
Last week in women’s tennis round two of the tournament.
On more prestigious in Adelaide reached the final of Dayana Yastremsky. And, despite the defeat of the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty (2:6, 5:7), in the new edition of the WTA rankings for the second racket of Ukraine updated personal record, rising by 21-th position.
In turn, Barty strengthened on the top.
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina have still kept a high fifth position.
Overall, the top 10 took place one small castling: Simona Halep ahead of Naomi Osaka, but the difference is minimal.
Larger changes are expected in two weeks, when they will finish the Australian Open.
