Yastremsky in the semifinal of the WTA tournament in Adelaide (video)

January 16, 2020

Ястремская вышла в полуфинал турнира WTA в Аделаиде (видео)

Dayana Yastremsky

The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky reached the semi-finals of the Australian hard-court Premiere in Adelaide, defeating in the quarterfinals of the Croatian Donna Vekic in two sets 6:4, 6:3.

The match lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes, during which Yastremsky served 7 aces and implemented 3 of 5 breaks.

In the semi-finals of the tournament Yastremsky will play against Arina Sobolenko from Belarus, who in his match confidently beat the ex-first racket of the world Simona Halep 6:4, 6:2.

We will remind, in the first round Yastremsky victory over Timea Babos in the second round of the Ukrainian refusal was Angelique Kerber.

