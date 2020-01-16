Yastremsky in the semifinal of the WTA tournament in Adelaide (video)
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky reached the semi-finals of the Australian hard-court Premiere in Adelaide, defeating in the quarterfinals of the Croatian Donna Vekic in two sets 6:4, 6:3.
The match lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes, during which Yastremsky served 7 aces and implemented 3 of 5 breaks.
In the semi-finals of the tournament Yastremsky will play against Arina Sobolenko from Belarus, who in his match confidently beat the ex-first racket of the world Simona Halep 6:4, 6:2.
We will remind, in the first round Yastremsky victory over Timea Babos in the second round of the Ukrainian refusal was Angelique Kerber.