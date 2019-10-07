Yastremsky in the WTA rankings for the first time broke into the Top 25
Dayana Yastremsky
In the updated WTA rankings, the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina dropped one position and now occupies the 4th place. She beat the former first racket of the world, Naomi Osaka.
In the first ten reshuffle also reached Andreescu Bianca and Simona Halep – canadian Romanian slipped from fifth to sixth place and getting to Svitolina.
In turn, the second racket of Ukraine – Diana Yastremsky newly updated personal record for the first time entered the Top-25 ranking, sitting in the 23rd row.
Not acting because of an injury Lesya Tsurenko has lost 5 positions (73), but Kateryna Kozlova has improved its position by two lines (83).
Positive dynamics has managed to keep Zavackas Catarina, which is a personal record climbed one place and now occupies position 117. Also rose in the rankings of Marta Kostyuk (163) and angelina Kalinina (176).
The updated WTA rankings:
- Ashleigh Barty (Australia, 7096)
- Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic, 6015)
- Naomi Osaka (Japan, 5621, +1)
- ELINA SVITOLINA (Ukraine, 5525, -1)
- Bianca Andreescu (Canada, 5041, +1)
- Simona Halep (Romania, 4962, -1)
- Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 4776)
- Kiki Of Bertens (Netherlands, 4495)
- Serena Williams (USA, 3935)
- Belinda Bencic (Switzerland, 3848)
…
23. Dayana Yastremsky (1995, +3)
73. Lesya Tsurenko (842, -5)
83. Kateryna Kozlova (731, +2)
117. Katarina Zavacka (553, +1)
163. Martha Kostiuk (373, +3)
176. Angelina Kalinina (345, +2)
234. Daria Lopatetska (254, -1)