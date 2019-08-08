Yastremsky left a prestigious tournament in Toronto
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 33 WTA) was defeated in the third round of the tournament WTA Premier 5 Rogers Cup in Toronto.
In the match of 1/8 final of the Ukrainian failed to pass the American of Russian origin Sofia Kenin, who is 29-th racket of the world, losing to her in two sets – 2:6, 2:6.
Yastremsky first time in his career played in the third round of the tournament series Premier 5.
A Kenin in the next round will play against the winner of the duel between another Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Bencic is Swiss.
