Yastremsky left a prestigious tournament in Toronto

| August 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Ястремская покинула престижный турнир в Торонто

Dayana Yastremsky

The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 33 WTA) was defeated in the third round of the tournament WTA Premier 5 Rogers Cup in Toronto.

In the match of 1/8 final of the Ukrainian failed to pass the American of Russian origin Sofia Kenin, who is 29-th racket of the world, losing to her in two sets – 2:6, 2:6.

Yastremsky first time in his career played in the third round of the tournament series Premier 5.

A Kenin in the next round will play against the winner of the duel between another Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Bencic is Swiss.

