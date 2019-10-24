Yastremsky lost to the tennis player from the top ten and leaves the final tournament (video)
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, occupying the 24th place in the women’s world ranking, finished at the small final tournament, held in China Zhuhai, with a prize Fund of 2.4 million dollars.
Our compatriot, after the termination of cooperation with Belgian Olivier Genoma is in the search of the coach (on tournament in Beijing with Diana worked as an Israelite, Jan Pochter, and a small final tournament Ukrainka already accompanied by the Russian Alexandra Karavaeva), followed by a victory over Croatian Donna Vekic met Kiki of Bertens from the Netherlands (10th). Most recently, in late September, Yastremsky met with Bertens in Beijing, and then lost to the opponent— 6:7 (5), 3:6.
The current fight was for first place in the group “Azalea”, which gives the right to enter the semifinals of the tournament, as the Dutch also beat Vekic in their opening match. And, unfortunately, Dianne has developed for it unsuccessfully. In the first set, the Ukrainian lost three games on his serve, took the feeds of the competitor only two rounds, and eventually allowed Kiki to take the lead. The second batch started again with “break” on the pitch Yastremsky, and this error subsequently Ukrainka to fix failed — the final score 4:6, 3:6 in favor of Burdens, which made it to the semifinals from group “Azalea”.
@kikibertens Yastremska defeats in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, advancing to the semifinals of the @WTAEliteTrophy pic.twitter.com/FkrewPD1Bt
— WTA (@WTA) October 24, 2019
However, giving should not be upset because the expiring 2019 it may well burn itself into an asset — Yastremsky won two tournaments (in Thai in Hua hin and French Strasbourg, finishing the year on a high, like 19-year-old tennis player, the 24-th position and also set a personal record in the middle of October, occupying the 23rd place in the WTA rankings.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter