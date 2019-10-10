Yastremsky made it to the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Tianjin (video)
October 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky successfully acted in the second match in the championship of the WTA international series in Tianjin.
In the 1/8 final hard-court tournament with a prize Fund of 500 thousand dollars., 3-I racket of the tournament, leaving no chance to the winner of the 2016 tournament Peng Shuai by defeating the Chinese in two sets – 6:2, 6:4.
For the right to play in the semifinals of the 23rd racket of the world argue with a Russian woman Veronika Kudermetova.