Yastremsky started with a victory in the small Final WTA tournament (video)
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky was successfully launched on a small the Final tournament of WTA (WTA Trophy lite) in China Zhuhai.
In the first match of 19-year-old Ukrainian beat 8-seeded, the Croatian Donna Vekic – 7:6 (8-6), 6:2.
Yastremsky is the youngest participant in the five years of the small Final of the WTA tournament.
The tournament also involved Bertens Kiki, Sofia Kenin, Madison keys, Arina Sobolenko, Petra Martic, Elise Mertens, Alison the Risk, Donna Vekic, Maria Zaccari, Carolina Muchova and Zheng Saisai.
We will add that in this tournament playing tennis player who was ranked 9-20 place in champion race WTA. 10th seeded Yastremsky got to the tournament by eliminating several rivals, which are above it in the rankings.
According to the tournament rules participants are divided into four groups of three participants each. The winner in each group to be determined in a round Robin, then go to the stage of the playoffs, where they meet each other in the semi-finals and the final.
In the group with Yastremsky and Vekic plays the 1st seeded, the Dutchwoman Kiki of Bertens.
In person meeting Croatian and Dutch was recorded nearly the same result fight Yastremsky Vekic. Bertens won 7:6 (7-5), 6:2.
Tomorrow Ukrainian and Dutch will determine the winner of the group.
Small Final tournament in Zhuhai will be held from 22 to 27 October.