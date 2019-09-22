Yastremsky was successfully launched at the prestigious tournament in China (video)
Young Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, occupying the 28th place in the world women’s rankings, with a win early performance at the tournament in Wuhan, China with a prize Fund of 2.82 million.
In the first round, the rival of our compatriot was the Australian Islay Tomljanovic (42-I), which Diane has twice previously played in 2018 in Beijing and in 2019 in Hua hin. Confidently held Ukrainian and reporting the match. In the first set opponents consistently took each his serve in the tiebreak Yastremsky beat the Australian, and the second power play Dianne literally disarmed Tomljanovic — final score 7:6 (5), 6:2 in favor of our compatriots.
For your success Diane has earned 15 $ 240 prize in the second round will play against the winner of pair Anastasia Sevastova (Latvia, 18) — Christina McHale (USA, 100-I).
Note that, also in the tournament was attended by two Ukrainian women. Kateryna Kozlova (72) successfully passed qualification and first round will face American Alison Risk (32), and the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (3rd) will start playing immediately from the second round, where they will meet the winner of a pair Shuai Peng (China, 109-I) — Garbine Muguruza (Spain, 26). Meanwhile, in anticipation of the first match, the Governor is practicing ping-pong.
In anticipation of the start of the tournament Svitolina is practicing ping-pong
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter