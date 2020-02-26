Yastremsky were unable to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Doha (video)
February 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (WTA 25) finished the fight at the WTA Premier 5 in Doha.
In the match of 1/8 finals the Ukrainian lost to the ex-first racket of the world, finalist of the Australian Open in 2020 Garbinie the Muguruza (WTA 16) with the score 2:6, 4:6.
Shared by a confrontation between Ukrainian women and the Spanish flu was 2:2.
Before the match in Doha Yastremsky in 2018, won the State tournament in Monaco (6:2, 6:3) and in 2019 – on competitions in Huahine (7:6, 6:1).
In turn, Garbinie of the State in 2019 defeated the Ukrainian at the start of the tournament in Dubai (4:6, 6:3, 6:3).