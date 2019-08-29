Yastremsky will face Svitolina in the third round of the US Open
August 29, 2019
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky was confidently won by Swede Rebecca Peterson in the second round of the US Open.
The meeting ended with the victory Yastremsky in two sets – 6:4, 6:1.
Thus in the next round of the U.S. Open Yastremsky will play with the first racket of Ukraine and the fifth racket of the world Elina Svitolina, who had won Venus Williams.
The match will take place on August 30. A tentative beginning at 18:00. This is the first time Svitolina and Yastremsky on the court.