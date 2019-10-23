Yastremsky with heavy victory started at the final tournament (video)
Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, occupying the 24th place in the women’s world ranking, started in a small final tournament, held in China Zhuhai, with a prize Fund of 2.4 million dollars.
Note that these competitions are tennis players who are in the top 40 of the world rankings and did well in the season, but did not reach the level to get to the main tournament, which this year will take Chinese Shenzhen.
Yastremsky the beginning of his speech in the group “Azalea” from the match against the Croat Donna Vekic (20-I), which intersect only once in 2017 in St. Petersburg, our compatriot was stronger on the failure of the opponent in the second set (the Ukrainian was leading 6:3, 2:0 at the time of stoppage of the match).
This one is for Dianne all went much harder. In the first set tennis players stubbornly took each his serve and it came to a tie break. The Croat opened the scoring 6:4, having two match-Bolla, but our compatriot managed to take four straight draw and win the first batch. In the second set the same Yastremsky managed to take two games on the Croat innings to bring the match to his victory— 7:6 (6), 6:2.
“I’m very excited about that are in this tournament. Don’t even know how I managed to get to the list of participants, it all happened quite suddenly. I didn’t even have enough time to prepare well, I don’t really have time to work out and now (at the end of the season) feel a little tired. But if you’ve already got to a tournament, I try to use the chance. Today, when I was lost on a tie-break, I only thought that you need to play every ball. I don’t have time to walk around the city. But it is a pleasant place when I have time, I will definitely meet Jaheem. I hope I’ll be here till the finals. That’s my goal, “shared Diane his emotions after winning the fight.
In the second match of the group, which will be held on Thursday, October 24, Yastremsky will play against Kiki of Bertens (10-I) from the Netherlands, who recently also in two sets beat Vekic— 7:6 (5), 6:2. Recall that in the semi-finals only come out the winner of his group, so the upcoming fight will be for Ukrainian women like a final.
In Zhuhai 19-year-old tennis player and I support my mother and my grandmother
Note that in other small matches of the final tournament in Zhuhai recorded the following results: Arina Sobolenko (Belarus, 14) — Maria Zaccari (Greece, 22-I) — 6:3, 6:4, Monica Keyes (USA, 13th) — Zheng Saisai (China, 40-I) — 4:6, 2:6, Elise Mertens (Belgium, 18-me) — Maria Zaccari (Greece, 22-I) — 6:2, 3:6, 6:1.
