Yastremsky with unconditional victory was launched at the Australian Open
Dayana Yastremsky
Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky (No. 21 WTA) successfully started its performance at the tournament “Grand slam” in Melbourne.
The second racket of Ukraine in the first leg without problems sorted out with the winner qualifying Cayey Yuvan (No. 126 WTA) from Slovenia 6:1, 6:1.
In the second round the native of Odessa will fight against the ex-first racket of the world of top seed Caroline Wozniacki.
We will remind, last week Diane played in the final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide, which lost to the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty – 2:6, 5:7.
His first match in Australian Open also played the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina, who beat the Briton Katy Bulter 6:4, 7:5.Note that she is the seventh time in a row, overcame the barrier of the first round at the Australian major.
Their matches in the framework of today’s gaming day will hold Kateryna Bondarenko and her namesake – Kozlov.
Outside of the competition remained Lesia Tsurenko, the loser Barty.