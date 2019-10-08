Yastremsky won a landslide victory at the start of the tournament in China (video)
Young Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, who has risen in the updated ranking of WTA record of 23-th line, was successfully launched at the tournament in Tianjin Chinese a c a prize Fund of 500 thousand dollars.
In the first round our compatriot in just over an hour confidently beat in two sets with Chinese Lin Zhu — 6:2, 6:3. Earning 4 899 dollars in prize money, Diane in the next round he will meet another Chinese player Shuai Pen (96-I), who defeated her compatriot Xiaodi Yu (225-I) — 6:2, 7:6 (1).
We will add that also with a win to start their performance at the tournament in Austrian Linz with a prize Fund of 250 thousand dollars another Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova (83-I). Our compatriot in a tight game for almost three hours beat Russian Anna Blinkova (66-I) — 6:1, 6:7 (1), 7:6 (5), in the second round will meet the winner of a pair of Stefanie Vogel (Switzerland, 132) — Maria Zaccari (Greece, 30th).
But the best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, fallen in the WTA rankings to fourth place, while resting and rooting for his beloved Gael Monfis, who serves on the tournament in Shanghai. Svitolina continued claims of getting to the Final tournament, being the current winner. Elina is currently in seventh place in the title race, but to catch up have a chance of Bertens Kiki from the Netherlands and Swiss Belinda Bencic. It is possible that the qualification for the Final tournament, which this year will be held in Chinese Shenzhen, the Ukrainian have said at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.
If Svitolina still has to fight for a place in the Final tournament, the 17-year-old Daria Snigur guaranteed to itself participation in similar competitions among juniors that will take the Chinese city of Chengdu. “To be in the top eight juniors of the world is fantastic. In the beginning of the year I never even dreamed of. Looking forward to this tournament. It will be a wonderful experience for me, “said the winner of the Junior Wimbledon 2019 in an interview with the ITF.
Photo By Jimmie 48
