Yatsenyuk laugh network fun with the rabbit
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk laugh network fun on the vacation
The controversial politician has stoked a joke about your comparison with the animal. Blogger Michael Schneider published on his page in Facebook the photo and made fun of former Prime Minister for a good shot.
Arseniy Yatsenyuk caught while walking. The politician sat on the bench, stylized mouth of a rabbit. He gladly took photos. Probably decided to show the irony and disregard for his own nickname. It is worth Recalling that the image of the rabbit it is even portrayed in a comedic animated series “Fairy Rus” from the Studio “Kvartal 95”. The nickname Rabbit Senya gave him in political circles for a strong external similarity with the Rabbit from the Soviet cartoon about Winnie the Pooh.
“Fantastic. Rabbit in the Rabbit)”, — commented on the comical spectacle of Michael Schneider.
Many users rated funny pics with Arseniy Yatsenyuk and sculpted rabbit. Commentators have noticed a considerable similarity between the two characters. And appreciated the irony politics:
“A sense of humor, he can not refuse”; “So similar)))”; “give Him a Quarter, instead Zelensky”; “Cannibalism(“; “How successfully landed”; “And the teeth are the same, and so are similar”; “Rabbit in its own juice”; “Ukrainian matryoshka)))”.
However, there were a lot of Ukrainians who protested the carelessness of Arseniy Yatsenyuk. According to some commentators, he does not what should have been. And while working in the Cabinet. The former Prime Minister also recalled his famous pearl with the bullet:
“I once respected,but he was mishandled and the thief on the destruction of Ukraine!!!”; “Reminds himself not to forget. Rumor has it, God forbid that he can lead the Bank”; “what brains have not yet received? And sorry!!!”; “No one called an idiot? Sorry! PS Shut up already Parubiy, chump!”; “Still, the “sack in a forehead” it Maleh hooked.”