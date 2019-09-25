Year-old girl died after a nurse at seven o’clock he locked her in the heat in the car (photo)
In Albuquerque in the us state of new Mexico was a tragedy. Year-old girl zariya Hashim died after spending at least seven hours in the heat in a hot car, where she locked the babysitter — 41-year-old Tammy Brooks. A woman says she “forgot” to bring the child in kindergarten, having been engaged in daily Affairs. About Zaria she remembered only later, when it was too late. The doctors could only state the death of a child.
“I would not wish such pain even on my worst enemy,” says the girl’s mother demi Petrovski. Demi and her husband, Zahari Hashim believed his daughter miracle because she was born after Peter had experienced six miscarriages.
“I don’t understand how this could happen. You can forget to bring a pen. But it’s hard to forget about the child in the car,” says Zachary.
“Always look on the back of the car. If a child is there or you hear him screaming — please, just… you Know, help. As for kindergartens, if the baby is not brought at the appointed time, call the parents or emergency services”, — leads edition of the word Metro demi, which, although killed now by grief, but does not want that happen again with someone from the other parents.
Brooks will stand trial as early as next month. Yet she was released on bail of 50 thousand dollars.
Zariya mom
