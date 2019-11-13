Year-old girl died when her wheelchair from the eighth floor collapsed air (photo, video)
In Toronto, the tragedy occurred. From the eighth floor of a residential building collapsed air. He fell right on the stroller with kids. The girl died: she died in hospital without regaining consciousness.
According to Global News, the mother who was pushing a stroller was not injured. Remained unharmed also accompanied her children are five and seven years. The woman together with the younger daughter came to school to pick up older children. The family was just returning home.
“I heard she screamed. Seen as she tries to return his daughter to life. I didn’t even wear a jacket, grabbed the keys and rushed down the stairs”, — said one of the inmates of the house.
The case is investigated by the police. It is assumed that the air conditioning installation was carried out with violations.
Toronto mayor John Tory called the death “a terrible tragedy”.
