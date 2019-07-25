Year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert announcements (PHOTO)

Loading...

The father of two girls, in connection with the disappearance of which was enabled Amber Alert, is now under custody after the child was found safe in Hamilton early this morning.

Police, who announced the alarm at about 3 a.m., was originally stated there is information that father and daughter ride in the car, including two women.

The vehicle was later found in Hamilton, but there was no one inside.

About 4:15 a.m. police confirmed that the child was discovered in Hamilton and will be returned to the mother.

The police also confirmed that the girl’s father was taken into custody. It is unclear what charges, if any, may be brought against him.

Police said they continue to investigate, did any other people involved in this situation.