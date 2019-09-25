Years hung in the kitchen: in France found a masterpiece worth 6 million euros
European media reported on the amazing discovery, made in France. An elderly resident of compiègne in the North of the country decided to sell the icon, which for many years hung in her kitchen just above the stove. The woman turned to expert, and he was delighted. He came to the conclusion that it is not about the icon, and the painting of the epoch of proto-Renaissance through.
His hunch confirmed with certainty known art critic Eric Tyurkin. He stated that this is a painting by the Italian artist Cimabue (real name Channy di Pepo). He lived in the XIII century. It is considered one of the founders of the famous Florentine school.
Picture provisevshy in the kitchen over the stove, called a “Mockery of Christ”. It is part of the polyptych Cimabue, Dating from the end of the XIII century. Polyptych consisted of eight works depicting the passion of Christ and the Crucifixion. “Mockery of Christ” was considered hopelessly lost.
Currently discovery study using infrared radiation, however, Tyurkin sure that the picture of Cimabue. A critic compared her with famous works of the artist, held in the National gallery in London and the Frick Collection Museum in new York and said: “It is one and the same hand!”
There is another proof is the larvae of the beetle-burrowing. Cimabue all his works written on wooden panels with a gold background. And over time the larvae have left their traces. Forge flowery “moves” is simply impossible.
It is expected that “the Mockery of Christ” will be auctioned at the end of October. The starting price was found of a masterpiece — 6 million euros.
