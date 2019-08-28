Yellow nails tell you about the many diseases
If your nails suddenly turned yellow, it can tell you about many diseases.
Among them are diseases such as: psoriasis; thyroid disease; diabetes; sinusitis; tuberculosis; jaundice caused by problems with the liver if the biliary ways; rheumatoid arthritis.
Also yellow nails can be the precursors of cancer.
In any case, you need to go to the doctors. Especially if the area of the nails is felt swelling and pain.
Also yellow nails can be caused by the use of varnishes or acetone nail Polish remover. It can also lead to excessive use of cigarettes.
Also the nails can turn yellow from fungus, which can also occur on the hands.