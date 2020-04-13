Yellow shirt leader Fourcade was sold at auction for 12 thousand euros
Martin Fourcade
Eve in France there was a charity auction, which was attended by French athletes sponsored by Adidas firm.
Just was put up for auction of lots 89, reports lequipe.fr.
The highest price paid for a helmet the French skier, two-time world champion in 2017 and 2019 Alexis of Pantura – 19 600 euros.
The second value of the lot was the yellow bib of the world Cup, which put the five-time Olympic champion biathlete Martin Fourcade – 12 200 euros.
The auction helped out in favor of the Fund Hôpital de Paris-Hôpitaux de France 107 730 euros to combat coronavirus in France.