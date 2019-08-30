Yellowed nails: the cause and what to do
Should pay attention to the color change of the nails. It could be as a reaction to the aggressive drugs and a signal about the change in health status.
What actions can lead to yellow nails?
1. The use of tools for cleaning baths, sinks without the use of rubber gloves.
2. The contact area of the hands and nails pigments.
3. Frequent nail polishing is not of high quality, as well as the use of liquid varnish remover.
4. Smoking. One of the characteristics of smokers become yellow fingernails and fingertips.
5. In some injuries, the nail may become yellowish, which eventually passes.
6. Prolonged use of antibacterial drugs.
7. Diseases of the liver. The rise of bilirubin leads to discoloration of nails.
8. Lung disease: bronchitis, cancer etc.
9. A failure in the lymphatic and endocrine systems.
10. Fungal nail leads to not only yellowing, but also to change the structure of the nail.
11. Various infectious diseases (measles, rubella, pneumonia, etc.)
12. Diseases of the nervous, skeletal systems.
Often nails become yellow in children and the elderly. This phenomenon is most often associated with fungal infection in his nails, low immunity. For the elderly are also characterized by stress and bad habits.
How to get rid of yellow nails?
1. If the problem of yellow nails is not associated with health, during cleaning, use household gloves.
2. Get rid of bad habits.
3. Give your nails a rest from nail Polish.
4. After cleaning off the varnish and the treatment of nails with a nail file, you can remove the discoloration using lemon juice.
5. Good help to whiten hands and nails bath of decoction of chamomile and sea salt.
6. You can whiten nails with a special serum that sell cosmetic shops.
If tips for whitening of nails in a short period of not had its desired effect — look for cause yellowing of the nails in his health. For this you need to be examined by a doctor.